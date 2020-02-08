BidaskClub Downgrades LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. 269,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.61, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.