BidaskClub Downgrades Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 169,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $955.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.61. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $100,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.