BidaskClub Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.20.

AEIS traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 234,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 438,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $22,672,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

