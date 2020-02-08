BidaskClub Lowers E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETFC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.21.

ETFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

