BidaskClub Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 91,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $517.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

