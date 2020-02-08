BidaskClub Upgrades Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to “Buy”

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 369,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $40,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,289.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 91.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

