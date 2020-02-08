Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $392.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target raised by Nomura from $320.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.69.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average of $264.40. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

