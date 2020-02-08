Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $311.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $286.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.70. 2,192,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average of $264.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

