Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.70. 2,192,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.