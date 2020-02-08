Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 1,096,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.86.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

