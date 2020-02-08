BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSTC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of BSTC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.25. 38,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,054. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

