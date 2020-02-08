BitBar One Day Trading Volume Tops $244.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00025087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market cap of $112,814.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,576.24 or 2.04058708 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 118.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,744 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

