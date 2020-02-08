BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.12, 3,957 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

About BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

