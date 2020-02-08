Blackmoon (BMC) Price Tops $0.12

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $898.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

