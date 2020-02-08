BMO Capital Markets Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.98.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,205,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Twitter by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

