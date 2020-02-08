BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their in-line rating on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of SPG opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 85,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

