Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.75. 5,335,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average of $349.75. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of -280.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

