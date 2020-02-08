BonusCloud (BXC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $3,285.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,972,439,477 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

