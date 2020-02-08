Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

BOOT stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

