Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.
BOOT stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.38.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
