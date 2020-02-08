Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $394.52.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $363.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.95 and its 200-day moving average is $383.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $257.33 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.