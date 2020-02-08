BP (LON:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 540 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

BP (LON:BP) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 602.35 ($7.92).

Shares of LON:BP traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 470 ($6.18). 49,500,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 484.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 497.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £320.67 ($421.82). Insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 over the last three months.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

