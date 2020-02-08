Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,144 shares of company stock worth $10,291,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.11 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

