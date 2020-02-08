Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
Shares of BWEN stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,577. Broadwind Energy has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.
Broadwind Energy Company Profile
Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.
