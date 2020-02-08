Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of BWEN stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,577. Broadwind Energy has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 219,989 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

