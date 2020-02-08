Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of BWEN stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,577. Broadwind Energy has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 219,989 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

See Also: Beige Book

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit