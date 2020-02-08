Brokerages Anticipate Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report sales of $101.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.76 million. Aphria posted sales of $55.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $418.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $436.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $584.70 million, with estimates ranging from $462.48 million to $730.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aphria by 410.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 407,658 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aphria by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aphria by 1,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 319,054 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 6,951,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,697. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

