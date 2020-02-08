Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BOCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

