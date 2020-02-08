Brokerages Anticipate Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Endava posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,113. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.