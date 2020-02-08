Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.06 billion and the lowest is $6.96 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $26.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.44 billion to $29.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

USFD traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 1,302,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 3,263.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

