Brokerages Expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report sales of $45.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.88 million. Acorda Therapeutics reported sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $186.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $188.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.31 million, with estimates ranging from $111.13 million to $149.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of ACOR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.02. 1,127,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

