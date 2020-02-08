Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.95. 2,307,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

