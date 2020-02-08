Brokerages Expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 36.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Dana by 55.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

