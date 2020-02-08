Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 838,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

