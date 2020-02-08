Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 278.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 377,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 208,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

