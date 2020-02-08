Brokerages Expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

VCYT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. 297,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $4,173,266. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $21,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 618,054 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 615,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Veracyte by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 279,877 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.