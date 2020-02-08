Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $85.31

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.