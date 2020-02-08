Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $61.14

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. 1,345,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,671,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

