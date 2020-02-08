Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $61.14

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. 1,345,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,671,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit