Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $52.09

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. 12,877,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,865,766. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after buying an additional 281,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

