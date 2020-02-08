Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $37.33

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $811,842. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $295,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 56,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,939. The firm has a market cap of $537.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

