Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $37.33

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $811,842. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 56,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,939. The firm has a market cap of $537.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.
