Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $42.43

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPSN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,420. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 372.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 324,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $7,376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $6,428,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

