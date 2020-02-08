Brokerages Set Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $24.63

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provention Bio by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Provention Bio by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,893. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 6.05. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.