Brokerages Set Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target at $5.13

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 1,470,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,354. The company has a market cap of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.85. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verastem by 175.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 297,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Verastem by 467.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 212,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Verastem by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Verastem by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

