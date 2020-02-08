Brokerages Set Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Price Target at GBX 604.30

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 604.30 ($7.95).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of LON:VSVS traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 438.20 ($5.76). The stock had a trading volume of 893,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 457.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

