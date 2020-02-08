Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B+”

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CCMP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 297,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,836. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

