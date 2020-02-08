Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as low as $9.14. Cadiz shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 4,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 49.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

