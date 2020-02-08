Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
NYSE CALX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 158,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $512.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 0.63.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.
