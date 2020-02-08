Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 158,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $512.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

