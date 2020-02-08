Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Issues Earnings Results

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. 5,158,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Cameco has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

