CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading 27% Higher

Shares of CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) traded up 27% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 10,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $1.00 target price on CannaOne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get CannaOne Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16.

CannaOne Technologies Inc develops and markets various digital tools to service various segments for the cannabis industry in Canada. It offers BloomKit, a solution for cannabis vendors and producers to manage various aspects of their business from customer acquisition to logistics; and GreenMachine, a data engine that collects and amalgamates cannabis industry data from BloomKit users and converts it into actionable intelligence.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CannaOne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaOne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.