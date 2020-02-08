Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.