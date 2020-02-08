Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 650.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

