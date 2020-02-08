Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Creative Planning increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after buying an additional 11,852,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $8.01 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

