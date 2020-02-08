Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1,754.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter valued at about $605,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter valued at about $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter valued at about $212,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.11. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.78.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

